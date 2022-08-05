Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 11.9% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.14. 22,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 441,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Cue Health Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cue Health

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.