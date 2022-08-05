Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Vision Scs F2 Sells 25,989 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vision Scs F2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34.

On Thursday, May 12th, Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.53 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,842,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,879,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

