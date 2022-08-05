Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

