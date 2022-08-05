Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.