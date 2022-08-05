Curate Hits Market Capitalization of $660,814.02 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Curate has a market cap of $660,814.02 and $217,334.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,980 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

