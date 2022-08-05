Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $0.0775 on Exchanges

Curate (XCUR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $655,991.98 and $211,532.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,465,291 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

