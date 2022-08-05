Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1,111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.2 %

Generac stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

