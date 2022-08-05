Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $415.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

