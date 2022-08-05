Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

