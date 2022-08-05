Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,223 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5,557.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

