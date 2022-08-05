Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

