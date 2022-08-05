Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

