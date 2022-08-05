Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.96 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

