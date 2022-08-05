Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

