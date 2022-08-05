Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Curis Trading Up 1.1 %

CRIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 3,595,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,219. Curis has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curis by 658.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

