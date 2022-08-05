Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
Curis Trading Up 1.1 %
CRIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 3,595,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,219. Curis has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
