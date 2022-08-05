Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.45

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.45 and traded as low as C$17.10. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 5,881 shares traded.

Currency Exchange International Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$109.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.