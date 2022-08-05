Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 519,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,295. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Get Cutera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $266,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.