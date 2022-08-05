CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin Sells 22,541 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CVS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $102.26. 4,284,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
