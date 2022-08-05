CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 233,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 411,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 718,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,608,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

