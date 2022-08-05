CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 28,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,635. The company has a market cap of $356.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.68. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

