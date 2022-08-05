Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 3,172,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cytokinetics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

