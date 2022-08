CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx Stock Performance

Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Featured Articles

