D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

