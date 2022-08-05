Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,371 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Danaher worth $813,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.85. 38,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

