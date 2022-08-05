Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 417.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

