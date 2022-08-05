Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $559.58 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $51.56 or 0.00223144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $559.58 million and $100.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00515361 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,852,228 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

