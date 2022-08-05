Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 396,938 shares.The stock last traded at $19.79 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,435 shares of company stock worth $1,477,700. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

