DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €6.00 ($6.19) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

