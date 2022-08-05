DDKoin (DDK) Price Up 46.2% Over Last Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $153,419.17 and approximately $328.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008049 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005347 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009139 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004137 BTC.
DDKoin Profile
DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.
DDKoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
