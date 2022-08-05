Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCPH. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.81 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.