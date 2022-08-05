Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $19,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.93. 7,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,368. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

