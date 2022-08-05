Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,215,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $340.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

