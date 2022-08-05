DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Tops One Day Volume of $3.13 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $63.63 million and $3.13 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $113.83 or 0.00489550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.11 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00130789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064106 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

