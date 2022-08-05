Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.49 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 187.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 53.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 44.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

