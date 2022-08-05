Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.90. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

