Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

