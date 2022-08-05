Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.
Delta Apparel Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
