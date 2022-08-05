Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:DLX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 256,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,812. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Deluxe by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

