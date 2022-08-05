DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $23.76 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $23.76 million and $90,355.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

