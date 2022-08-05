DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $23.76 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $23.76 million and $90,355.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015143 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
