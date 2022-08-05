Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FPE opened at €24.60 ($25.36) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($46.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.64.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

