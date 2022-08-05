Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

