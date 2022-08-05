Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

