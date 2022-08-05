Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on E.On in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.57) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.20) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.47) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

E.On Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.79 ($9.06) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.73 and its 200 day moving average is €10.14.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

