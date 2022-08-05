Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.25 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.25 ($7.47) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of ETR LHA traded up €0.39 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €6.47 ($6.67). The company had a trading volume of 13,500,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of €9.58 ($9.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.11 and its 200 day moving average is €6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.