Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,192.50.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

