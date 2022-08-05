DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $32.32 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00516074 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

