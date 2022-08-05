Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 16,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

