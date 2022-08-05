DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.