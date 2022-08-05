Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Announces Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Diversey updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Diversey Stock Down 1.8 %

DSEY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 945,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diversey Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

