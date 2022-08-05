Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on August 25th

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 7th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Djerriwarrh Investments

In other news, insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$103,950.00 ($73,204.23).

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

