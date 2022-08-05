dKargo (DKA) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dKargo (DKA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $61.04 million and $92.46 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

