DODO Market Cap Reaches $20.04 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $18.43 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

